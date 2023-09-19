200+ Buyers Join 'East India TRAVMART'

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Three day 'East India TRAVMART' concluded to a grand applause at the Vedic Village Spa and Resort Kolkata this weekend.
An entry by registration only Residential Program hosted 200 pbuyers for two days to network with 40 sellers, ranging from DMC, Hotels, Airlines, Cruise Lines, Mega B2B Online Travel Consolidators besides National, International and State Tourism Boards.
The evenings were marked by knowledge sessions that focused on Unique Travel Products and opportunities in East India, Artificial Intelligence, Social Media, Technology and TCS & GST.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
ADVERTISEMENT
MENAFN19092023000215011059ID1107098902
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.