Snoop Dogg Reacts To Urfi Javed's Unusual Style; Here's What The Rapper Said

Sharing the video, Snoop Dogg wrote,“Fashion ‍♂️." The video caught Urfi's attention. The actress took to the comments section and wrote,“Lol that's me ." Watch the video below:

Urfi Javed has a sizable fan base. She began her acting career, featuring on varitelevision dramas such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She gained to prominence after appearing on Bigg Boss OTT. Urfi Javed recently debuted as a Mischief Maker in the 14th season of the reality TV show Splitsvilla. However, she is currently making headlines for her outlandish dress choices.

She frequently walks out in daring and sometimes dubiensembles and is severely trolled. But Urfi has chosen to ignore it. "Perhaps what they say is true--maybe I'm not good enough to be a woman, maybe I'm a blight on society, maybe I'm a bad role model for the younger generation." Perhaps I am a s**t, as they say in troll language. I can't stop; even if I did, what occurred is always there on the internet. Is it true that itni buri hoon? (Am I really that bad?) "Perhaps no one, no family, will accept me," she remarked on Ranveer Allahabadia's podcast.







Aside from her attire, she is known for her varied spottings. On the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, Urfi Javed went to Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple with Pratik Sehajpal. Several of the couple's images and videos became popular on social media. Pratik kept things elegant in a striped yellow kurta, while Urfi looked stunning in traditional red.