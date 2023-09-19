Swiss President Pleads At UN For Multilateral System

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Presidente suíço defende sistema multilateral na ONU
The states had committed themselves in 2015 to“work tirelessly” for the full implementation of the goals by 2030.“So let's do the same,” Berset said on Monday.
Within a few years, he said, global warming had gone from a sometimes abstract concept to an overwhelming reality.“The consequences increase inequalities, affect the global balance, threaten stability, endanger food security and biodiversity, increase pollution and lead to conflicts,” he warned.
From Switzerland's point of view, cooperation must be strengthened and forces pooled.“We need partnerships and a strong multilateral system,” he said.How we work
