Poland Extends Embargo On Ukrainian Grain, Agricultural Products

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Poland's Minister of Development and Technology Waldemar Buda
has said that the government has decided to maintain an embargo on
Ukrainian grain and agricultural products, with the decree taking
effect on Saturday, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Shafak.
The EU embargo expired on Friday, and the European Commission
decided not to extend it.
"Due to the incorrect decision of the EC not to extend the grain
embargo, in accordance with the instructions of (Prime Minister)
Mateusz Morawiecki and the entire Council of Ministers, I signed a
national regulation maintaining the embargo,” Buda said in a
statement.
The EU ban on the import of wheat, corn, rapeseed, and sunflower
from Ukraine will not be extended and will expire on September 15,
the European Commission decided on Friday.
The European Commission lifted the EU embargo on the condition
that Ukraine implement appropriate export control measures
beginning Sept. 16. This is to prevent market distortions in
neighboring member states, it said.
The blockade, which was introduced on May 2 this year, concerned
five countries, including Poland.
The Hungarian government has also extended its embargo on
Ukrainian agricultural products. Bulgaria lifted its embargo on
Ukrainian goods on Thursday, and Slovakia followed suit. The
Romanian government has yet to make a decision on the matter.
MENAFN19092023000195011045ID1107096033
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.