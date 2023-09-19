National Chess Player Ranks First In Romania

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Azerbaijani chess player Ahmad Khagan has won first place in the
game held in the U-12 age category.
The chess tournament was held within the 7th round of the
European Youth Chess Championships U8-U18. Ahmad Khagan secured
first place after beating Marin Pau (Spain), Azernews reports.
Rustam Rustamov scored 6 points, after defeating Daniel Tabuenka
(Spain) in the U-14 age category.
Mehriban Ahmadli defeated Camille Bilot-Laule (France) in U-8
age category.
In the U-18 competition, Khazar Babazadeh beat Elham Abdrlauf
(Norway) in the 7th round. Babazade, who had 6 points in his
assets, became in the leading position in this category. Ayan
Allahverdiyeva won over Romanian chess player Alexia-Teodora
Pui.
After seven rounds, Ahmed Khagan, Khazar Babazadeh, Mehriban
Ahmadli, Ayan Allahverdiyeva placed first, Rustam Rustamov were
second, and Muhammad Kazimzadeh and Asnad Bakhshizadeh ranked third
in different age categories.
Note that European Youth Chess Championships U8-U18 is played in
6 age categories U8, U10, U12, U14, U16 and U18, open and girls
sections separately, in 9 rounds, Swiss system.
The time rate is 90 minutes with an increment of 30 seconds per
move, starting from move one.
The first three players in each group will be awarded medals and
cups; the first six players in each group will be awarded
diplomas.
The winners of each category will become the European Youth
Chess Champions 2023 of the respective age category.
MENAFN19092023000195011045ID1107095987
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.