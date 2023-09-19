Azerbaijan To Found Historical-Cultural, Ethnographic Reserve Khinalig And Nomadic Path

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed
an Order on the establishment of the“Khinalig and Koch yolu” State
Historical, Cultural and Ethnographic Reserve.
Under the Order, the necessary expenses required for the
activities of the Reserve will be financed at the expense of the
funds provided for in the state budget of the Republic of
Azerbaijan for the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
