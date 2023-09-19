Flash News: Okx Nft Marketplace Witnesses A 114% Rise In Daily Trading Volume

OKX NFT Marketplace Witnesses a 114% Rise in Daily Trading Volume

On September 16, the OKX NFT Marketplace recorded a daily trading volume of US$11.54 million, marking a significant increase of 114.5% compared to the previday. This 114.5% rise in trading activity allowed the OKX NFT Marketplace to surpass other NFT marketplaces like Blur and OpenSea.

This achievement demonstrates OKX 's commitment to providing a one-stop NFT Marketplace and introducing innovative features that address the diverse needs of its Web3 users. For example, users can create NFTs with AI and mint them for free. The OKX NFT Marketplace also recently added support for the Base and Linea networks.



In addition to this, OKX Wallet recently launched the P2P Crypto Market on September 14, enabling users to trade crypto through a peer-to-peer structure. This addition greatly reduces the risk of transaction slippage often seen on other DEXes that rely on Automated Market Makers. OKX Wallet is also the first multi-chain wallet to support the trading and inscribing of BRC-20 and BTC NFTs via its Ordinals Market . Support for primary NFT ticket launches and collectibles are also supported on the OKX NFT Marketplace .



OKX NFT Marketplace is a multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to advanced analytics tools, an 'orderbook' mode and NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.



