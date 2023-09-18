Btc/Usd Forex Signal: Weakly Bullish Above $26,440

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started My previBTC/USD signal on 13th September was not triggered as there was no bullish price action when the support level which I had identified at $24,612 was first reached.Today's BTC/USD SignalsRisk 0.75% per trade.Trades must be taken prior to 5 pm Tokyo time on Tuesday.Long Trade Ideas
Go long after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $26,440, $26,102, or $25,826. Place the stop loss $100 below the local swing low. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to run. Short Trade Ideas
Go short after a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $26,906 or $27,536. Place the stop loss $100 above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to run. The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as a pin bar , a doji , an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching the
price action
that occurs at the given levels.BTC/USD AnalysisI wrote in my previBTC/USD analysis last week that if the price could get established below $25k it would be likely to fall further quite quickly. This was not tested, as the price has been rising weakly over the past few days.The longer-term technical picture shows a bearish reversal following a climb to the $30k area some weeks ago. However, following that, the price has failed to get below $25k and is now rising after reaching close to that level. The rise is best categorized as weakly bullish, but it is bullish, and we see a clear sequence of higher lows over the past few days.The price is now between key support at $26,440 which has held twice, and the nearest resistance level at $26,906 which is also confluent with a double top. This means that both levels look quite likely to be reliable, so there might be trade entry opportunities at either one if a test produces a rejection. However, as the dominant trend is weakly bullish, a long trade at $26,440 will probably be the best set-up that we might get.There is nothing of high importance due today concerning theDollar.Ready to trade our daily Bitcoin signals ? Here's our list of the best cryptocurrency brokers worth reviewing.
