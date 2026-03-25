'Unfortunately The Day Has Come': Mo Salah To Leave Liverpool At The End Of The Season

MENAFN - IANS) London, March 25 (IANS) Mohamed Salah has announced that he will leave Liverpool FC at the end of the 2025-26 season. The Egyptian forward's departure will mark the end of a remarkably successful nine-year career with the Reds.

Salah is Liverpool's all-time top goalscorer in the Premier League and has helped them to win two Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup, among other trophies

"The forward has reached an agreement with the Reds that will see him close a remarkable nine-year chapter at Anfield," Liverpool said in a statement.

Salah expressed his wish to make this announcement to the supporters at the earliest possible opportunity to provide transparency about his future due to his respect and gratitude for them.

Salah has posted a video message to Liverpool supporters, following the club's announcement that he will leave at the end of the current season.

In the video, Salah said, "Unfortunately the day has come. This is the first part of my farewell. I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season. I wanted to start by saying I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, these people, would become part of my life.

"Liverpool is not just a football club. It is a passion, a history, a spirit that I can't explain in words to anyone not part of this club. We celebrated victory. We won the most important trophies and we fought together through the hardest time in our lives."

"I want to thank everyone who was part of this club during my time here, especially my team-mates, past and present.

"And to the fans, I don't have enough words. The support you showed me, through the best time of my career, is something I will never forget and something I will always take with me.

"Leaving is never easy. You gave me the best time of my life. I will always be one of you. This club will always be my home, to me and my family. Thank you for everything.

"Because of all of you, I will never walk alone," he added.

Signed from AS Roma in the summer of 2017, yhe Egyptian has firmly established himself as one of the greatest players in Liverpool's history, helping the club to two Premier League titles, the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups, as well as an FA Community Shield.

His tally of 255 goals in 435 appearances to date has the Egyptian sitting third on the Reds' all-time leading goalscorers chart, winning the Premier League Golden Boot on four occasions in addition to a host of personal accolades.