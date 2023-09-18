Insurica Named In Business Insurance's Annual Best Places To Work In Insurance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Award Recognizes Outstanding Employers in the Insurance Industry
OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- INSURICA announced it has been named in the annual Best Places to Work in Insurance program, which recognizes employers for their outstanding performance in establishing workplaces where employees can thrive, enjoy their work and help their companies grow.
“Receiving this recognition is truly and honor and I in no way want to diminish that, but the true value in participating in programs such as this is the additional avenue to receive feedback from our colleagues,” Vice President of Human Resources Jeff Beagle said.“Core to our mission at INSURICA is creating a rewarding environment for colleagues and to accomplish that mission, we strive to continuously improve and enhance our organization in ways that are impactful for our community. That can't occur without dialogue, and I am truly grateful for all our colleagues taking time to share their open and honest thoughts withand to our Human Resources team and leaders that help bring this opportunity to life.”
Best Places to Work in Insurance is an annual sponsored content feature presented by the Custom Publishing unit of Business Insurance and Best Companies Group that lists the agents, brokers, insurance companies and other providers with the highest levels of employee engagement and satisfaction. Harrisburg, Pa.-based Best Companies Group identifies the leading employers in the insurance industry by conducting a free two-part assessment of each company. The first part is a questionnaire completed by the employer about company policies, practices and demographics. The second part is a confidential employee survey on engagement and satisfaction.
The program divides employers into the categories of small, 25-249 employees; medium, 250-999 employees; and large, 1,000 or more employees. This year's report features 100 companies of varisizes, from 25 employees to more than 4,000.
The ranking and profiles of the winning companies will be unveiled in the November issue of Business Insurance and online at BusinessInsurance.com.
Placing over $1 billion in annual premiums for our clients, INSURICA is among the 50 largest insurance brokers in the United States and is currently the 29th largest privately held independent agency in the country.
INSURICA employs more than 700 colleagues in 35+ offices located throughout Oklahoma, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Mississippi and Texas. We are constantly looking to expand our network with partners who bring additional value and expertise to the enterprise and our clients.
