Joramco Academy Covers 50% of Tuition Fees in its Aircraft Maintenance Training Program

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) (Amman, Jordan – September 19, 2023) ¬— Joramco Academy, a subsidiary of Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), started accepting applications for the new course of its 4-year training program, which is focused on educating aircraft maintenance engineers to meet the growing demand in this field locally and internationally.



The program will start in October of 2023, after the completion of the stage of selecting the qualified registrants who meet the requirements, need to be over eighteen years old, and successfully pass any of the high school Streams. The training program is characterized by the qualitative training provided to students in the company's facilities, divided into two segments: a theoretical academic segment, and a practical experience one, each of which extends over two years.



Up leveling the benefits of the program, the academy is covering 50% discount on tuition fees and costs to those registered. After passing the program, the company prioritizes employment for graduates, in addition to improving their chances of successfully obtaining jobs outside the company, thus supporting efforts to reduce unemployment.





Commenting on this, Chief Executive Officer, Fraser Currie, said, “The academy contributes to enhancing the Kingdom's reputation in the field of academic and practical education and training, as it offers its programs with internationally accredited qualifications in commercial aircraft maintenance engineering, in addition to working as a source of competencies in an essential and growing field.”



Adding to that, the Head of Joramco Academy, Samer Khorma, said, “We are pleased with the initiation of the registration phase announcing the start of the new academic year at Joramco Academy, which provides education and training rarely available in the region, for youth from Jordan and abroad, in a field that is considered one of the promising futuristic professions in the Kingdom and the world, not only for high school graduates but also for those looking for an important career transition.”





The Academy will host an open day to demonstrate the training program, its advantages, and the future of its graduates, on the 7th and 8th of October, at the Bristol Hotel starting at 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., where participants will be able to know more details and submit registration applications.

To learn more about Joramco Academy and apply for the next cycle of its training program, you can contact 00962797500712, or visit the website or any of the company's channels on various social media platforms.





