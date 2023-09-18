Gamertech® Named Official Performance Wearable And Apparel Partner Of Dignitas

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Dignitas, the esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), has today announced a new partnership with GamerTech®, a designer and manufacturer of performance wearables and advanced apparel solutions for gamers. As Dignitas's Official Performance Wearable and Apparel Partner, GamerTech® will further enhance the gaming experience, building upon their past collaborations with variesports organizations, scientists, and industry experts.

As part of this partnership, Dignitas and GamerTech® will collaborate on co-branded performance wear. GamerTech®'s technology already includes several products built to boost performance and wellness for gamers, such as the GT Magma Glove, which uses intelligent thermotherapy to decrease warm-up time and reduce wear during extended gaming sessions, resulting in increased performance. GamerTech® will work with Dignitas to massively increase their reach and help get their products into the hands of gamers worldwide.

Dignitas, who recently celebrated its 20th anniversary in esports, will harness GamerTech®'s advanced engineering and technologies to equip Dignitas players with an added competitive advantage and enhanced injury prevention and pain protection. GamerTech® will provide tools and techniques that have the potential to revolutionize the way esports athletes train and compete. Moreover, their foon performance improvements and injury prevention aligns with Dignitas' vision of creating a sustainable and healthy environment for its world-class players in Fortnite, League of Legends, and Rocket League. As GamerTech® continues to enhance their products, Dignitas, known for its dominance in Fortnite and boasting championship-caliber players like Fortnite World Cup Champion Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf, will actively contribute feedback to ensure they not only meet but surpass the expectations of gamers across all skill levels.

"We at Dignitas have always been committed to not only achieving peak performance but also ensuring the well-being of our players," stated James Baker, Dignitas' General Manager. "This collaboration with GamerTech® underscores our dedication to both these principles. Their cutting-edge technology promises to elevate the gaming experience for our players, giving them a competitive edge while also prioritizing their health and longevity in the industry."

Amila Pathirana, the Co-Founder and CEO of GamerTech®, emphasized the significance of this alliance, stating, "Our partnership with Dignitas is aimed at making these solutions available to both everyday gamers who want to manage their wellness and play for longer and professional gamers who want to gain a competitive edge in order to keep winning." Pathirana further revealed that this collaboration has been meticulously planned, with extensive efforts invested in strategizing how to develop and introduce cutting-edge products through the Dignitas network. He added, "We are thrilled to embark on this journey with one of the oldest esports organizations in the world and work towards improving the performance of esports athletes and gamers in the future."

Ranil Vitarana, CEO of MAS Innovation (Pvt) Ltd, spoke about GamerTech® as a promising start-up within their organization, dedicated to addressing unmet needs of gamers and esports athletes. Vitarana highlighted, "The company aims to solve hand health, posture, and performance issues for gamers and esports athletes by utilizing MAS technologies and apparel solutions." Partnering with Dignitas has opened up new horizons for GamerTech®, enabling them to extend their reach and offer world-class solutions to meet the evolving demands of gamers and esports enthusiasts.

To stay updated on the GamerTech® x Dignitas collaboration and see other GamerTech® products, visit GamerTech.gg .

ABOUT GAMERTECH®

GamerTech® (GT) brings disruptive products and technology-based wearable and apparel solutions to market, focused explicitly on gamers and esports athletes to boost performance, enhance wellness, and amplify their overall experience. GT is a fully owned subsidiary of MAS Holdings - the largest apparel tech manufacturer in South Asia, with over 100,000 employees across 17 countries and a turnover of USD 2 billion that has a strong foon apparel-based innovations.

ABOUT NEW META ENTERTAINMENT, INC.: DIGNITAS & RAIDIANT

Since its formation in 2003, Dignitas has established itself as one of the most successful esports organizations in the world, amassing 18 World Championships across multiple gaming titles. In September 2016, Dignitas was acquired by the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), a diverse, global portfolio of sports and entertainment franchises and properties that includes the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), New Jersey Devils (NHL) and more. Dignitas is the esports organization within New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), a new media sports and entertainment company founded in May 2019 by an investor group that includes HBSE, Susquehanna International Group and Delaware North, among others. Dignitas currently fields teams in three of esports' largest and most popular games: League of Legends, Fortnite, and Rocket League. In 2021, NME launched Raidiant, a first-of-its-kind, esports team agnostic platform to empower women in gaming through resources and events. With content studios and player wellness facilities in Greater New York City and Los Angeles, NME is a global leader dedicated to esports athletes, digital influencers, and entertainment game-changers.

Media Contact:

Sam Scott

[email protected]

203-253-7751

SOURCE Dignitas