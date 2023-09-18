Kellogg Company Offers At Festivals Free Pringles To Lucky Consumers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The Free Pringles Offer awarded to Lucky Consumers in the form of Barcode Buck$
Barcode Buck$ digital discount redeemable at major retailers nationwide.
BARCODE BUCKS is TPG Rewards offering for Try Me Free programs such as the Mars Wrigley campaigns
Pringles Playground is at music festivals, where consumers enter Pringles 'Get Stuck In and Win' contest to win free Pringles via Barcode Buck$ & other prizes.
AVENTURA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Pringles®, a leading brand from Kellogg Company, has rolled out a series of brand-friendly promotion events scheduled at music festivals throughout the country. Starting this summer with events in Miami and Los Angeles, the Pringles Playground will be making appearances, where consumers are invited to to enter the“Get Stuck In (your hand in a Pringles can) and Win” contest. Thousands of prizes will be awarded to lucky winners.
Among the available prizes are free cans of Pringles. The free cans prize is delivered via BARCODE BUCK$® Digital Discounts sent directly to winners' phones. Barcode Buck$, a proprietary service of TPG Rewards , allows for on-site prize distribution without having to maintain an actual physical inventory. Barcode Buck$ is redeemable for a free Pringles can at any of 65,000 retail store locations, including mass merchandisers, grocery chains, retail pharmacies, and dollar discount outlets, as well as on-line at Walmart.com.
About TPG Rewards - TPG Rewards is an established marketing technology company that develops loyalty and promotional programs for some of the nation's largest CPG brands, as well as for companies in other categories. In addition to BARCODE BUCKS“Try Me Free” digital discounts, TPG has pioneered innovations such as Digital Receipt Validation with unparalleled response time in less than 12 minutes, and dual-purpose NFC chips to create intelligent packaging.
Brands engage TPG for their vast capabilities ranging from marketing analysis, concept ideation, program execution, legal compliance, proprietary consumer rewards, and their meticulattention to customer service.
See what else TPG has to offer by visiting our digital Tool Kit, Promotion for a New Era .
Barcode Buck$ is a registered trademark of TPG Rewards, Inc.
