Us Capital Global Securities Advises On $10Mm Financing For Multi-Award-Winning Smart Card Cybersecurity Firm

With offices in San Francisco, Dallas, Miami, New York, London, Milan, and Dubai,Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in investment banking, asset management, and capital formation services. All securities are offered by the group through its FINRA-member, SEC-registered broker-dealer affiliate,Capital Global Securities LLC.

With an impressive portfolio of biometric card solutions and a full backend authentication system, CardLab has a strong IP patent estate, including over 200 patents globally. The Company has received grants from the EU Innovation Council and other institutional investors. Significantly, CardLab secured approved pilot orders from theDepartment of Defense but was in the end hampered by supply chain issues caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“We take great satisfaction in having delivered customized financial advisory solutions to CardLab,” stated LTerk , Senior Vice President atCapital Global.“Our efforts encompassed the strategic design of a $10 million capital raise round for CardLab, generating substantial interest and multiple offers. Additionally, we strategically positioned the Company to access new markets through a dedicated field office in Fort Worth, Texas, while fostering connections with prominent financial institutions.”

CardLab was designated the“Most Secure and Innovative Cyber Security Protection Solution” by Business World Magazine, alongside several other industry awards by World Business Outlook, including“Best Card Security Solutions Provider Denmark 2022.”

About CardLab ApS

Based in Denmark, CardLab is a world-leading technology provider to the digital identity and powered smart card industry. CardLab develops and commercializes ISO 7810 compliant secure card products, including a fingerprint card authentication solution for payment, ID, access control, blockchain and cryptocurrency platforms, and cyber security. To learn more, visit .

AboutCapital Global

To learn more aboutCapital Global, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at or call +1 415-889-1010.

Attachment

CardLab