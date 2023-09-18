Uzbekistan, Us Sign Documents To Boost Comprehensive Co-Op

The forum was held on September 15 and was attended by the heads of key ministries and departments, industry associations, commercial banks and investment structures of the two countries, as well as heads of largecorporations engaged in the fields of ICT, engineering, agriculture, energy industry, transport, banking and other areas.

The event resulted in signing 12 documents of cooperation in the fields of energy, mechanical engineering, ICT, agriculture, financial, technical and scientific cooperation, as well as production of medical and pharmaceutical products.

During the event, the parties identified the most promising areas for the implementation of joint investment projects, such as mining, chemical and energy industries, textile industry, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, electronics, information technology, while also emphasizing the rapid dynamics of the development of trade, economic and investment relations between Uzbekistan and the US, which was facilitated by the political will of the leadership, as well as the constant interaction of governments and business circles.

As of today, 300companies operate in Uzbekistan, which is twice as much as in 2017. Successful cooperation is recorded in varisectors, including automobile manufacturing (General Motors), agricultural machinery (John Deer, CNH), gas production (Air Products), agriculture (Silverleafe) and others.