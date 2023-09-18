Uzbekistan, Us Sign Documents To Boost Comprehensive Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 18. Uzbekistan
and thesigned 12 documents in varifields, at the
Uzbek-American business Forum in Washington, Trend reports.
The forum was held on September 15 and was attended by the heads
of key ministries and departments, industry associations,
commercial banks and investment structures of the two countries, as
well as heads of largecorporations engaged in the fields of
ICT, engineering, agriculture, energy industry, transport, banking
and other areas.
The event resulted in signing 12 documents of cooperation in the
fields of energy, mechanical engineering, ICT, agriculture,
financial, technical and scientific cooperation, as well as
production of medical and pharmaceutical products.
During the event, the parties identified the most promising
areas for the implementation of joint investment projects, such as
mining, chemical and energy industries, textile industry,
agriculture, pharmaceuticals, electronics, information technology,
while also emphasizing the rapid dynamics of the development of
trade, economic and investment relations between Uzbekistan and the
US, which was facilitated by the political will of the leadership,
as well as the constant interaction of governments and business
circles.
As of today, 300companies operate in Uzbekistan, which is
twice as much as in 2017. Successful cooperation is recorded in
varisectors, including automobile manufacturing (General
Motors), agricultural machinery (John Deer, CNH), gas production
(Air Products), agriculture (Silverleafe) and others.
