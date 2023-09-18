Additional Remains Of Azerbaijani Citizens Identified - Head Of State Security Service

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The remains of
10 more Azerbaijani citizens (nine military servicemen and one
civilian) have been identified before the "Strengthening national
and global efforts to determine the fate of missing persons"
conference, the Head of Azerbaijani State Security Service and
Chairman of the State Commission of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War,
Hostages, and Missing Citizens, Colonel General Ali Naghiyev said
at the conference, Trend reports.
"Among them, I want to provide detailed information about our
colleague, National Hero of Azerbaijan Riyad Ahmadov. He was a
professional officer who served for a long time in the security
forces. When, in 1989, Armenian armed formations started the war
against Azerbaijan, Ahmadov devoted all his knowledge and skills to
the creation of the National Army. He was appointed as the Deputy
Chief of the Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of
Azerbaijan," Naghiyev reminded
"On January 26, 1992, Ahmadov was wounded in battle in Dashalti
village and has been missing ever since," the head of the State
Security Service said.
He highly appreciated the work of the working group, which made
efforts to determine the burial sites, conduct excavations,
exhumations, and identifications, as well as the expertise of the
institutions represented in the State Commission.
"Determining the fate of our citizens who went missing 30 years
ago, including the National Hero of Azerbaijan Ahmadov, is a
significant public event. We wish all our employees working in this
field success and look forward to new results from them," Naghiyev
added.
Overall, up to 3,900 people are missing in Azerbaijan, and there
are reports that 872 people were taken hostage.
MENAFN18092023000187011040ID1107088136
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.