Additional Remains Of Azerbaijani Citizens Identified - Head Of State Security Service

"Among them, I want to provide detailed information about our colleague, National Hero of Azerbaijan Riyad Ahmadov. He was a professional officer who served for a long time in the security forces. When, in 1989, Armenian armed formations started the war against Azerbaijan, Ahmadov devoted all his knowledge and skills to the creation of the National Army. He was appointed as the Deputy Chief of the Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan," Naghiyev reminded

"On January 26, 1992, Ahmadov was wounded in battle in Dashalti village and has been missing ever since," the head of the State Security Service said.

He highly appreciated the work of the working group, which made efforts to determine the burial sites, conduct excavations, exhumations, and identifications, as well as the expertise of the institutions represented in the State Commission.

"Determining the fate of our citizens who went missing 30 years ago, including the National Hero of Azerbaijan Ahmadov, is a significant public event. We wish all our employees working in this field success and look forward to new results from them," Naghiyev added.

Overall, up to 3,900 people are missing in Azerbaijan, and there are reports that 872 people were taken hostage.