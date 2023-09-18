Food Cargo Delivered To Armenians In Azerbaijan's Khankendi Both Via Aghdam And Lachin Routes (Photo)

One truck and two cars belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have arrived in Khankendi, Armenians post on social media.

On September 17, the“leaders” of the separatist regime in Azerbaijan's Karabakh have decided to accept the joint proposal of the Khankendi office of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the command of the Russian peacekeepers on the simultanetransportation of food cargo by vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross along the Lachin-Khankendi and the Aghdam-Khankendi roads.

Earlier, an agreement on the simultaneopening of these routes was reached on September 1. The separatists expediently delayed this process.

Azerbaijan's principled position once again prevailed.

Apparently, the separatists start to realize that the sooner they stop their reckless resistance, the better. After all, it is obvithat the reintegration of the Armenian minority of Karabakh is the only way to ensure their bright future.