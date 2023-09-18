Food Cargo Delivered To Armenians In Azerbaijan's Khankendi Both Via Aghdam And Lachin Routes (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Food cargo has
been delivered to Armenians in Azerbaijan's Karabakh simultaneity
via Aghdam-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi routes, Trend reports.
One truck and two cars belonging to the International Committee
of the Red Cross (ICRC) have arrived in Khankendi, Armenians post
on social media.
On September 17, the“leaders” of the separatist regime in
Azerbaijan's Karabakh have decided to accept the joint proposal of
the Khankendi office of the International Committee of the Red
Cross and the command of the Russian peacekeepers on the
simultanetransportation of food cargo by vehicles of the
International Committee of the Red Cross along the Lachin-Khankendi
and the Aghdam-Khankendi roads.
Earlier, an agreement on the simultaneopening of these
routes was reached on September 1. The separatists expediently
delayed this process.
Azerbaijan's principled position once again prevailed.
Apparently, the separatists start to realize that the sooner
they stop their reckless resistance, the better. After all, it is
obvithat the reintegration of the Armenian minority of Karabakh
is the only way to ensure their bright future.
