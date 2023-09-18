Durham Community Heath Centre Launches East Region Virtual Care Clinic Powered By Health Espresso Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Health Espresso provides vital digital integration that benefits health care providers to deliver comprehensive virtual care, especially for patients with living in remote or Indigencommunities” - Rick MenassaOAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- On August 1, 2023, Durham Community Health Centre (DCHC) launched the East Region Virtual Care Clinic to provide access to virtual care to over 3 million residents in Ontario's East region – serving people in the urban and rural communities from Pickering to Deep River to Hawkesbury. The East Region Virtual Care Clinic is a Nurse Practitioner-led virtual care clinic designed to improve timely access to care, reduce Emergency Department wait times and support patients in receiving care in the comfort of their home, whether it be by video or phone.
Health Espresso is pleased to support the East Region Virtual Care Clinic (ERVCC) by providing the necessary technology and support to power the registration and triage functions of the clinic.
“The Health Espresso team is proud to provide the innovative technology and required support to power the East Region Virtual Care Clinic,” says Rick Menassa, CEO, Health Espresso.“Health Espresso provides vital digital integration that benefits health care providers to deliver comprehensive virtual care - especially for patients with mobility issues or living in remote or Indigencommunities..” says Menassa.
The clinic serves patients with new or persistent cough, fever, rash, or other similar symptoms, patients with imminent concerns but are not life or limb threatening, and/or patients with or without a family doctor, among others.
The virtual clinic is available 7 days a week from 1:00pm – 9:00pm by registering at or 1-888-684-1999.
For any questions regarding the operations of the East Region Virtual Care Clinic contact Diana Raymond-Watts at 905-723-0036 x1029 or .
About Durham Community Health Centre
Durham Community Health Centre (DCHC) is a registered, charitable organization that provides integrated, accessible, and equitable community-based primary care, wellness services, and health education to Durham community members who face multiple barriers to their health and well-being. DCHC also provides equity-based programs and services that foon priority populations such as Indigenous, Black, 2SLGBTQI, Newcomers to Canada, Seniors, and Unattached patients (i.e., those without a family doctor), to name a few. In partnership with our government, corporate, and community partners and funders, we aim to deliver our programs and services onsite at our sites, virtually, and through mobile clinics.
About Health Espresso
Health Espresso provides a collaborative, patient-centred platform for Allied Health professionals, Primary Care Physicians and Hospitals for a 'One Patient, One Record, One Care Plan' approach to care, reducing service overlaps and gaps.
Starting with a digital patient profile and digital care plan, Health Espresso empowers health organizations to automate intake registration with optional InterRAI or wound care assessments as applicable, auto-triage, update of patient records, then, follows through with post-discharge remote patient monitoring (metrics and wounds) for better health outcomes.
Embedded Secure Messaging and Video tool connects practitioners and patients for collaborative consultation resulting in informed decisions at point-of-care.
