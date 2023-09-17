Cabinet Approves Validating Reasons For 2023 Civil Service Bylaw

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 17 (Petra)- A Cabsession held Sunday, headed by Prime Minister Dr. Bishr Khasawneh, approved the mandating reasons for the draft Civil Service Bylaw for 2023, in preparation for sending it to the Bureau of Legislation and Opinion to proceed with the procedures for issuing it according to rules in force, while giving it the staof urgency.
The regulation comes in light of the approval of the Human Resources Strategy for 2023-2027, which was approved by Civil Service Council, aimed to reflect the strategy's contents on the bylaw's provisions.
Under the amendments, the system aims to achieve contents of the Public Sector Modernization Roadmap, which provides steps to activate centralization principle in outlining policies for human resources, foon decentralization in implementing procedures, and rely on competencies as a basis for managing and carrying out human resources operations.
The roadmap also aims to ensure flexibility in employee rotation, optimally invest in human resources, strengthen supervisory role of the Civil Service Bureau (CSB), and develop staff replacement, succession and promotion processes.
