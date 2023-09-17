Tuesday, 19 September 2023 04:28 GMT

President Of Kazakhstan Arrives In New York On Working Visit


9/17/2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in New York on a working visit, Trend reports.

During the visit, Tokayev will make a speech at the general debate of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, and will also take part in the Central Asiasummit.

In addition, meetings of the President of Kazakhstan with leaders of a number of states, heads of international organizations and heads of transnational companies are scheduled.

