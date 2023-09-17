President Of Kazakhstan Arrives In New York On Working Visit

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. President of
Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in New York on a
working visit, Trend reports.
During the visit, Tokayev will make a speech at the general
debate of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, and will
also take part in the Central Asiasummit.
In addition, meetings of the President of Kazakhstan with
leaders of a number of states, heads of international organizations
and heads of transnational companies are scheduled.
