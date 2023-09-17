Kuwaiti Al-Dawas Wins 1St Place In Sharja Int'l Jet Ski Championship

SHARJA, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti racer Rashid Al-Dawas achieved first place in the GP1 category in the Sharjah International Jet Ski Championship in the United Arab Emirates.

In a statement to (KUNA), Al-Dawas expressed his happiness with this accomplishment, noting that the competition includes four rounds.

The second will be held next week, and the two other rounds will be held next November and December.

"It is a great honor to be the winner in Sharja International Jet Ski Championship, and I would like to thank all sponsors and fans who supported me in the tournament," he said.

Al-Dawas praised the wonderful organization of the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club in all technical, logistical and organizational aspects. On Saturday, the Sharjah Club organized the second round of Jet Ski races on the banks of (Al Khan) Lake in Sharjah, with the participation of 55 competitors representing 10 different countries including Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and some European countries. (end) skm.nhq