Doha, Qatar: To mark the World Patient Safety Day (celebrated annually on September 17) experts from Qatar University (QU)'s Health and Medical Sciences have shared their insights on the significance of maintaining patient safety and increasing awareness about proper medication use and verification.

This year's celebration carries the theme“Engaging Patients for Their Safety,” highlighting the importance of safeguarding patients' well-being, involving the community in this crucial process, and mitigating risks that affect patients.

In a statement, Professor and Head of the Department of Clinical Pharmacy and Practice at the College of Pharmacy at QU, Prof Ahmed Awaisu, stated,“This year, we echo the voices of varihealthcare professional organisations concerned with patient safety and healthcare quality on World Patient Safety Day 2023, under the theme 'Engaging Patients for Their Safety. The pharmacy profession has evolved in recent years towards patient-centred and outcome-oriented care. Our curriculum will continue to evolve and emphasize the role of patients and their engagement in ensuring the quality and safety of their care. Patient engagement is instrumental to the modern pharmaceutical care model of practice.”

He emphasised that faculty and students in the sector are actively inviting patients to participate in efforts to prevent medication errors that can be avoided. In this context, the College of Pharmacy has developed varipatient engagement programmes within its curriculum, such as the Unified Patient Integration (SP) programme. Patient engagement is a fundamental aspect of modern pharmaceutical care practice.

Section Head of Strategic Programme Development at the Office of the Vice President for Medical and Health Sciences Office at QU, Dr. Alia Ghareeb, said,“Integrating patient safety and good education into university and postgraduate curricula is a proactive approach to building a patient-focused safety and care culture in healthcare institutions. This education equips students, from the beginning of their professional journey as healthcare providers, with the necessary tools, frameworks, and ethical considerations to make informed decisions prioritizing patient well-being and strong patient engagement.”

Prof. Randa Fathi Abidia from the Public Health Dentistry, College of Dental Medicine, emphasised the significance of patient safety. She said students are educated about patient safety in their curricula and are encouraged to apply it in their clinical practice when treating patients.

Regarding the importance of patient safety in healthcare, Assistant Professor of Clinical Affairs in the College of Nursing, Dr. Fadi Khraim, pointed out that patient safety is of utmost importance in healthcare and requires seamless collaboration and teamwork among nursing staff and other healthcare providers. By combining the unique skills and perspectives of all healthcare providers, they can collectively predict, identify, and address potential safety concerns. Effective communication among healthcare professionals is essential for ensuring patient safety. Making collaborative, evidence-based decisions and engaging multiple specialities contribute to reducing errors and adverse events. Through this multidisciplinary approach, nursing staff and other healthcare providers can promote a patient safety culture, ultimately enhancing patient care outcomes.

Assistant Professor in the College of Nursing, Dr. Mohammad Al Kawaldeh, emphasised the role of trained nursing staff and their impact on patient safety. Dr. Al Kawaldeh stated that well-trained and knowledgeable nursing staff dedicated to serving the community is one of humanity's great blessings, adding that embracing patient safety is not just a duty but also a passion that drives every nurse on his or her journey.

Clinical Lecturer in the College of Medicine, Dr. Rania highlighted the pivotal role patients and their families play in maintaining healthcare safety and assisting healthcare providers in delivering better services. She emphasised the importance of patients providing accurate information about their medical history and existing conditions. Dr. Al Hawry underlined the significance of adhering to prescribed medications and following the provided healthcare guidance to improve treatment outcomes and reduce potential complications. It is essential to inform healthcare providers about any improvements or deteriorations in health so that treatment plans can be adjusted promptly based on these changes.

World Patient Safety Day serves as a reminder of the critical role patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals play in maintaining a culture of safety and improving the quality of healthcare services.

QU Health remains committed to advancing patient safety and quality care through education, training, and active engagement with patients.