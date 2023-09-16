Syrian Officials Express Enthusiasm For Hangzhou Asian Games

Ayman Sousan, Syrian assistant foreign minister, lauded China for hosting the Asian Games.“We warmly welcome China's hosting of these sporting events, aimed at bringing Asian peoples closer together, and there is no one better than China to fulfill this role because China treats everyone with respect and wishes prosperity for all,” he said.

Acknowledging China's organisational capabilities, Sousan voiced his optimism about the forthcoming Games.“We are confident that the upcoming Asian Games in China, at the end of this month, will excel in all areas because we are accustomed to China doing things very well,” he said.

Furthermore, Sousan extended his best wishes, saying,“We wish friendly China every success in managing and organising these events, and we are confident in their abilities.”

Emad Mustafa, former Syrian Ambassador to China, expressed his fondness for the host city, Hangzhou.“Very soon, we will witness the opening of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, and Hangzhou is not only one of the most beautiful cities in China but perhaps one of the most beautiful cities in the world,” he said.

Mustafa also conveyed his trust in China's capability.“We believe that China will once again dazzle the world with excellent organisation and highly successful Games. We wish all athletes outstanding success, and best wishes to China,” he said.– NNN-SANA