National Guard Members Mopping Up Russian Positions In Zaporizhzhia Direction

The relevant video was posted by the Ukrainian Internal Affairs Ministry on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The National Guard members are confidently advancing and eliminating the occupiers. The video shows the fighters mopping up the enemy's positions in a forest area and gaining a foothold to further conduct fire,” the report states.

A reminder that Ukraine's Defense Forces achieved partial success near Verbove and Novoprokopivka in the Zaporizhzhia direction. Ukrainian defenders are pushing the enemy out of positions and gaining a foothold within the recaptured frontiers.

Photo: illustrative