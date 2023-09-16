National Guard Members Mopping Up Russian Positions In Zaporizhzhia Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Spartan Brigade, which has been formed as part of the Offensive Guard initiative of the Ukrainian Internal Affairs Ministry, is assaulting Russian positions in the Zaporizhzhia sector.
The relevant video was posted by the Ukrainian Internal Affairs Ministry on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“The National Guard members are confidently advancing and eliminating the occupiers. The video shows the fighters mopping up the enemy's positions in a forest area and gaining a foothold to further conduct fire,” the report states.
A reminder that Ukraine's Defense Forces achieved partial success near Verbove and Novoprokopivka in the Zaporizhzhia direction. Ukrainian defenders are pushing the enemy out of positions and gaining a foothold within the recaptured frontiers.
Photo: illustrative
