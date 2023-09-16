Embassy Highlights Thailand Halal S&T Advancements

Doha, Qatar: The Royal Thai Embassy in Qatar hosted a seminar titled,“Thailand's Shariah-Compliant Innovation” on Wednesday, aimed at sharing Thailand's best practices and fostering networking opportunities with variinstitutions and diplomatic corps within Qatar.

The event, which took place at Banyan Tree Doha, brought together diplomats and experts from diverse backgrounds, was not only a platform for knowledge exchange but also a testament to the alignment of Thailand's goals with the Qatar National Vision 2030. Moreover, it featured the technology advancements of Thailand in the field of Halal.

Thailand Embassy Ambassador to Qatar, H E Sira Swangsilpa in his speech said the seminar is aimed to unlock untapped collaborative potential between Qatar and Thailand while offering prospects for trilateral cooperation with different countries. He said that the event“aligns seamlessly with the Qatar National Vision 2030, which revolves around four interconnected pillars of development: Human, Social, Economic, and Environmental.”

“It sets a clear roadmap for the country's future while addressing societal needs and maintaining a delicate balance between modernisation and tradition preservation. This alignment is a perfect match with Thailand's national development goals and several national agendas from your respective countries. By combining our countries' development objectives, we can chart a promising path to collaboration and a brighter future.”

Highlighting the cultural diversity and heritage of Thailand, Ambassador Swangsilpa stressed Thailand's vibrant Islamic culture, with around seven million Muslims constituting 10% of the population. He noted the historical role of Muslims in Thai society and governance dating back to the 17th century when Arab and Persian merchants served as advisors and officials in the Royal Court.

“In contemporary times, the Royal Thai Government has made significant strides to accommodate the religivalues of this cherished population, fostering initiatives to ensure top-notch services and spiritual consumer protection for Muslims,” he added.

The centrepiece of the seminar was the innovation where tradition meets cutting-edge technology, pioneered by the Halal Science Centre (HSC) at Chulalongkorn University. Established in 2004, HSC operates as a state-of-the-art laboratory utilising advanced scientific methodologies to detect forbidden components and ensure the production of Halal food and services. It also offers extensive training for food technology professionals and has received recognition and awards for science and innovation, both domestically and internationally.

The seminar featured presentations by key experts, including HSC Founding Director and Vice Chairman of the Central Islamic Council of Thailand, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Winai Dahlan, and HSC Assistant Director, Dr. Anat Denyingyhot.

Dr. Dahlan discussed“Halal in Thailand: Implication of Science, Technology, and Innovation for Halal Authentication,” and Dr. Denyingyhot presented“Halal Sciences - Ensuring Consumer Protection through Science and Shariah.”

He explained that the global halal economy is approximately $5.3 trillion/year, and the Halal food and agriculture market is 17% of the world market, 72% is food for non-Muslims but can be developed into Halal food, while 11% is non-Halal food and agriculture of the world market.

Dr. Denyingyhot meanwhile showcased the Rapid Test Kit for the contamination of non-Halal animals in Halal food products. This innovative solution had received international recognition with a gold medal at the 34th International Invention, Innovation & Technology Exhibition (ITEX 2023) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in May 2023.