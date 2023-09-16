Lg Seeks Ayurvedic College, Hospital In Kashmir

“Ayurveda has gained global popularity and today the entire world is adopting Ayurveda techniques to meet the changing health care needs of people, for well-being of the body, mind & spirit and management of varidiseases,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor asked the Union Ministry of AYUSH for establishing an Ayurvedic College and Hospital in Kashmir.

He also called for expediting the process for upgradation of 115 AYUSH dispensaries and release of funds for the Institute of High Altitude in Bhaderwah.



“I am hopeful this platform of Ayurveda Parv will also draw a roadmap to further strengthen the health architecture of Jammu Kashmir and provide valuable suggestions for a more resilient, equitable, sustainable and inclusive health system for the well-being of all our citizens,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the Ayurvedic Medical College & Hospital in Akhnoor; Unani Medical College and Hospital in Ganderbal; AYUSH Health and Wellness Centers across J&K, the upcoming Homeopathic College & Hospital in Kathua and the integrated AYUSH hospitals in varidistricts is a testimony to our commitment to strengthen the infrastructure for traditional medicine system in the UT.

Padma Bhushan Vaidya Devinder Triguna; President of All India Ayurveda Congress; Padma Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, AYUSH; Dr. Manoj Nesari, Advisor, Ayurveda, Union Ministry of AYUSH; Vaidya Jayant Deo Pujari, Chairman NCISM; Prof. (Vaidya) Rakesh Sharma, President of Board of Ethics and Registration for Indian System of Medicine; Vaidya S. N. Pandey General Secretary, Akhil Bhartiya Ayurveda Mahasammelan; Ranjeet Puranik, MD & CEO, Shree Dhootapapeshwar Ltd were present.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary Health and Medical Education; Dr Mohan Singh. Director, AYUSH, J&K and other senior officers were also present.



Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now