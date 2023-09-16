Lg Seeks Ayurvedic College, Hospital In Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday inaugurated the three-day Ayurveda Parv, organized by Akhil Bhartiya Ayurveda Mahasammelan Trust, Ministry of AYUSH & Directorate of AYUSH-J&K, at Dental College Srinagar.
“Ayurveda has gained global popularity and today the entire world is adopting Ayurveda techniques to meet the changing health care needs of people, for well-being of the body, mind & spirit and management of varidiseases,” the Lt Governor said.
The Lt Governor asked the Union Ministry of AYUSH for establishing an Ayurvedic College and Hospital in Kashmir.
ADVERTISEMENT
He also called for expediting the process for upgradation of 115 AYUSH dispensaries and release of funds for the Institute of High Altitude in Bhaderwah.
Read Also Let's Join Hands To Fight Drug Menace In J&K: LG Sinha 'Conflict Profiteers' Handed Guns, Stones To Children In J&K: LG
“I am hopeful this platform of Ayurveda Parv will also draw a roadmap to further strengthen the health architecture of Jammu Kashmir and provide valuable suggestions for a more resilient, equitable, sustainable and inclusive health system for the well-being of all our citizens,” the Lt Governor said.
He said the Ayurvedic Medical College & Hospital in Akhnoor; Unani Medical College and Hospital in Ganderbal; AYUSH Health and Wellness Centers across J&K, the upcoming Homeopathic College & Hospital in Kathua and the integrated AYUSH hospitals in varidistricts is a testimony to our commitment to strengthen the infrastructure for traditional medicine system in the UT.
Padma Bhushan Vaidya Devinder Triguna; President of All India Ayurveda Congress; Padma Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, AYUSH; Dr. Manoj Nesari, Advisor, Ayurveda, Union Ministry of AYUSH; Vaidya Jayant Deo Pujari, Chairman NCISM; Prof. (Vaidya) Rakesh Sharma, President of Board of Ethics and Registration for Indian System of Medicine; Vaidya S. N. Pandey General Secretary, Akhil Bhartiya Ayurveda Mahasammelan; Ranjeet Puranik, MD & CEO, Shree Dhootapapeshwar Ltd were present.
Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary Health and Medical Education; Dr Mohan Singh. Director, AYUSH, J&K and other senior officers were also present.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN16092023000215011059ID1107080029
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.