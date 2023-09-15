Rod's Sudoku Tutorial By Rodney L. Wagner Improves The Problem-Solving And Decision-Making Skills

Rod's Sudoku Tutorial

Rodney L. Wagner

Author Rodney L. Wagner proudly presents his amazing book, "Rod's Sudoku Tutorial." Beside him is his supportive wife, Sharon.

“Rod's Sudoku Tutorial” by Rodney L. Wagner was displayed at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books (LATFOB) – Book Gallery

Author Reputation Press

Understand what Sudoku is and why it's so much fun, but more significantly, find out a useful approach for completing difficult problems.

Author Reputation Press

Author Reputation Press

+1 888-821-0229



Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

0:06 / 20:55 Rodney L Wagner and Sharon Wagner with Benji Cole From CBS Radio