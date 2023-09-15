Doha International Coffee Exhibition 2023 Concludes On Saturday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The first edition of Doha International Coffee Exhibition 2023, which concludes on Saturday, has brought together coffee enthusiasts and professionals from across the globe at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre. This premier global coffee trade show, organised by the Qatar Specialty Coffee Association, is presenting some of the most coveted brews alongside the latest developments in coffee procurement, handling, roasting, brewing, and distribution.
Opened on September 14, the event continues to draw a large number of visitors: from proprietors of cafes, roasters, retailers, and baristas to coffee lovers and representatives from the hospitality, restaurant, and catering industries.
In addition to an array of coffee beans sourced from diverse corners of the globe, the exhibition also showcases cutting-edge coffee machines, equipment and other accessories currently in use in the market. Many exhibitors provide opportunities for coffee tasting, with highly-skilled baristas expertly crafting both classic and signature beverages on-site. The event also hosts lectures, workshops and training sessions on coffee, led by industry experts.
The remarkable proliferation of coffee shops and specialty cafes, not only in Qatar but also in other GCC nations, has created an unprecedented demand for highly skilled baristas, it is learnt. PICTURES: Shaji Kayamkulam
