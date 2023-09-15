Mexico's Milenio Newspaper Exposes Fake Humanitarian Crisis Of Armenians In Azerbaijan's Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Milenio, a
major national newspaper in Mexico, has published an article
exposing Armenian propaganda regarding the so-called "blockade" and
"humanitarian crisis" in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, Trend reports.
The author of the article expressed doubt that the Armenian
residents of the Karabakh region are experiencing "hunger" due to
the so-called "blockade" of Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road
taking into account other routes available to provide access to
food.
"Seemingly, this resulted from a series of propaganda measures
conducted by the Armenian diaspora worldwide after it was
recognized that Karabakh will remain an integral part of Azerbaijan
following the 30-year conflict and Armenian occupation," the author
noted.
The article emphasized that while Armenians acknowledge the
existence of the Aghdam route proposed by Azerbaijan, they refuse
to use it.
"Today, in the UN Security Council, many countries are talking
about the use of an alternative route proposed by Azerbaijan.
Armenians should consider this option instead of politicizing the
humanitarian issue," the article stressed.
According to the article, it's interesting that after Armenia
and Azerbaijan reached an agreement two weeks ago, mediated by US
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, to open both routes, Armenia
backed out at the last minute.
"At the same time, humanitarian aid from Russia has been
delivered to Karabakh via the Aghdam route," the article
stressed.
The article also expressed concern that no media experts or
representatives of the "civilized world" have mentioned the roots
of the current scenario, which threatens the negotiation process
between Armenia and Azerbaijan for a lasting peace.
"What happened during the years of Armenian occupation in
Azerbaijan? No one has explicitly mentioned that during the
Armenian occupation, hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis
subjected to ethnic cleansing were expelled from their homes in
Karabakh. Those concerned about the fake 'humanitarian crisis' in
the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan should reflect on the suffering
of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis expelled from their homes
and deprived of their lands for thirty years," the author said.
In order to prevent the illegal transfer of manpower,
ammunition, mines, as well as other military means from Armenia to
Armenian armed formations in the territory of Azerbaijan, carried
out contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020
(signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the
second Karabakh war), and adequate to the unilateral establishment
by Armenia of a border checkpoint at the entrance to the
Lachin-Khankendi road on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22,
subdivisions of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan Republic set
up a border checkpoint on the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan,
on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of Lachin-Khankendi
road on April 23.
On September 9, at Russia's initiative, in accordance with the
memorandum of cooperation between the Azerbaijan Red Crescent
Society and the Russian Red Cross Society, in accordance with the
legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, one heavy truck with
food crossed the Samur checkpoint into the territory of
Azerbaijan.
In order to meet the food needs of Armenian residents living in
the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan, the truck was set to
deliver the supplies to Khankendi via the Aghdam-Askeran road.
However, the truck stood in Barda for two days, as the
separatists in Karabakh refused to accept the cargo.
Meanwhile, the trucks with 40 tons of flour have been on the
Aghdam-Khankendi road since August 29 in front of the Russian
peacekeepers' post. Employees of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent
Society and volunteers spend the night in tents erected on the
territory. They said that they would remain here until food
supplies were delivered to the Armenian residents of Khankendi.