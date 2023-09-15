Tajikistan Proposes To Develop Separate Co-Op Programs In Central Asia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 15. Tajikistan
proposes to develop separate cooperation programs within the
Central Asian region in the spheres of agriculture, industry and
active introduction of new technologies, Tajik President Emomali
Rahmon said at the 5th Consultative Meeting of Heads of Central
Asian States in Dushanbe, Trend reports.
"Against the background of long instability of the world economy
due to the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and a number of
other factors, positive dynamics is nevertheless evident in our
region. The statistics of our mutual trade turnover confirms this
conclusion," he said.
The president also noted that in Tajikistan's context, trade
with the countries of the region has grown one and a half to two
times, and the share of Central Asian countries in the total volume
of Tajikistan's trade turnover last year amounted to about thirty
(28.2) percent.
Rahmon added that it is necessary to identify new points of
joint growth and use all the potential to ensure a strategic
breakthrough in the economic direction.
MENAFN15092023000187011040ID1107075043
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.