Hoducc Received Another Gartner Badge For Its Predictive Dialer From - Getapp, Software Advice

HoduSoft, a leading provider of unified communication solutions, is proud to announce that its flagship product, HoduCC, has received yet another esteemed recognition for its Predictive Dialer Category. This recognition has been received from the three most popular software review platforms: GetApp, Software Advice, and Capterra, all part of the Gartner Digital Markets network.

HoduCC's Predictive Dialer gained 6th position in GetApp's List of Category Leaders in Predictive Dialer

GetApp's Category Leaders rankings are recognized widely for identifying the top-performing software solutions across variindustries. This prominent software review platform which is an important part of the Gartner Digital Markets network has given HoduCC platform a remarkable 6th position in the prestigipredictive dialer Category Leaders list.

HoduCC's Predictive Dialer has earned a notable 7th position in the highly regarded Category Leaders list published by SoftwareAdvice

Another popular software review platform and a part of the Gartner Digital Markets network, SoftwareAdvice has given HoduCC's Predictive Dialer a remarkable 7th position in its list of top-rated Predictive Dialer Software products.

HoduCC's Predictive Dialer Category Secured an impressive 12th position in the latest rankings by Capterra

Capterra's rankings are widely considered as a reliable and trustworthy go-to source for businesses looking for the best software solutions across variindustries. In the latest rankings by Capterra, HoduCC's Predictive Dialer category gained 12th position, proving its excellence in optimizing outbound call campaigns and contact center operations.

HoduCC's predictive dialer is an advanced feature designed specifically to optimize outbound call campaigns for businesses of all sizes in different industries. Using advanced algorithms, the predictive dialer can automatically predict the availability of the agents and connect them with the customers at the right time. This further ensures reduced agent idle time and increased conversion rates.

Gartner is one of the most renowned research and advisory firms in the world. It has more than 2 million verified user reviews across its 1,000+ software categories. The badges provided by Gartner are based on selected review ratings fields, and fall under the categories like Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice. Being recognized by all these prominent software review platforms, HoduCC's Predictive Dialer has once again proved its exceptional performance and value.

"We are delighted to receive this recognition from Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice," said Kartik Khambhati (Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer at HoduSoft).“HoduCC is one of our best offerings that comes with variadvanced features and functionalities to empower businesses to streamline their operations and deliver exceptional customer service.”

Kartik Khambhati further added,“The Predictive Dialer is one of the many features that make HoduCC a preferred choice for businesses seeking to improve their contact center operations. This acknowledgment that we received from esteemed software review platforms emphasizes our commitment to providing top-notch contact center solutions for businesses in different industries.”

HoduSoft will continue to bring innovation and development to ensure that HoduCC remains at the forefront of contact center technology. For more information about HoduCC and its Predictive Dialer, visit