Meeting Of Iraq And Armenia Economic And Trade Cmte

By John Lee.
The third session of the Iraqi-Armenian Joint Committee for Economic, Trade, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation concluded on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. Iraq's Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Abbas Jabr Al-Maliki, led the Iraqi delegation, while Armenia was represented by the Minister of Economy, Fahan Kevorkian.
During the closing ceremony, both sides signed the minutes of the third session, which included recommendations spanning economic, trade, scientific, agricultural, and technical sectors. The document will be submitted to the Iraqi Cabfor approval.
Minister Al-Maliki expressed gratitude to all contributors and encouraged Armenian investors and companies to participate in Iraqi exhibitions, particularly the Baghdad International Fair and the Agricultural Exhibition hosted annually by the Ministry of Agriculture. He hoped for increased collaboration across varifields.
Minister Kevorkian, in his speech, thanked the Iraqi side for their warm reception and highlighted the enticing factors of the Iraqi market, inviting Armenian companies to engage in investment projects that serve the interests of both friendly nations.
The two sides emphasized the importance of creating a new reality to enhance bilateral cooperation through three main axes: Political Dialogue: Strengthening bilateral relations through diplomatic channels, encouraging and facilitating reciprocal official visits to serve both nations' interests on the international stage. Economic and Trade Cooperation: Exploring avenues for economic and trade collaboration between Iraq and Armenia in varisectors, including commerce, agriculture, healthcare, transportation, oil, electricity, finance, construction, municipalities, industry, minerals, the National Investment Authority, water resources, and the private sector. Both sides recognized agriculture as an integral part of the national economy, contributing significantly to the well-being, security, and prosperity of both populations. Scientific, Cultural, and Artistic Collaboration: Promoting scientific, cultural, and artistic cooperation in education, higher education, culture, youth and sports, tourism and antiquities, communications, sciences, and technology.
The committee meetings took place in Baghdad over two days, with the participation of representatives from both friendly nations' ministries.
