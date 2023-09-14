Meeting Of Iraq And Armenia Economic And Trade Cmte

The third session of the Iraqi-Armenian Joint Committee for Economic, Trade, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation concluded on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. Iraq's Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Abbas Jabr Al-Maliki, led the Iraqi delegation, while Armenia was represented by the Minister of Economy, Fahan Kevorkian.

During the closing ceremony, both sides signed the minutes of the third session, which included recommendations spanning economic, trade, scientific, agricultural, and technical sectors. The document will be submitted to the Iraqi Cabfor approval.

Minister Al-Maliki expressed gratitude to all contributors and encouraged Armenian investors and companies to participate in Iraqi exhibitions, particularly the Baghdad International Fair and the Agricultural Exhibition hosted annually by the Ministry of Agriculture. He hoped for increased collaboration across varifields.

Minister Kevorkian, in his speech, thanked the Iraqi side for their warm reception and highlighted the enticing factors of the Iraqi market, inviting Armenian companies to engage in investment projects that serve the interests of both friendly nations.

The two sides emphasized the importance of creating a new reality to enhance bilateral cooperation through three main axes:

The committee meetings took place in Baghdad over two days, with the participation of representatives from both friendly nations' ministries.

(Source: Ministry of Agriculture)