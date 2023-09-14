Qatar Partakes In Europol Conference On Organized Crime

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar participated in the Europol conference on (monitoring criminal networks), which was held today via video communication technology, within the framework of the agreement signed between Qatar and the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol).

Assistant Director of the Communications Department for the Arab and International Police at the Ministry of Interior Major Muhammed Abdullah Al Buainain represented the State of Qatar at the conference, along with a number of officers from the department.





The conference aims to explain the procedure of collecting data on crime organizations and developing a methodology for detecting and classifying the most threatening organized criminal groups.

The conference is an episode in the ongoing efforts to improve the "Seriand Organised Crime Threat Assessment (SOCTA)" methodology.