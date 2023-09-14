Kyrgyzstan Wants To Resume Co-Op On Resources Use From Naryn River - President Japarov

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 15. Kyrgyzstan
wants to resume cooperation on the use of energy resources of the
Naryn River, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said at the 5th
Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in
Dushanbe, Trend reports.
“I propose to begin work on resuming and improving cooperation
within the framework of the Agreement on the use of water and
energy resources of the Naryn-Syr Darya River between Kazakhstan,
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan of 1998, which provides for a
balanced exchange of water and energy resources,” he said.
Japarov emphasized that Kyrgyzstan is open and ready for
constructive and mutually beneficial cooperation on the entire
range of water and energy issues.
“I also propose to create a Regional Center for the
implementation of energy-efficient and resource-saving technologies
in the Central Asian region with headquarters in Bishkek, which
would ensure the rational use of water and energy resources in our
region as a whole.
Today in Kyrgyzstan we are changing our approach to water policy
from user-based to environmental, the essence of which is to ensure
the protection of the zone of formation of water resources, the
safety of hydraulic structures and the formation of complete
information about the ecological state in the upper reaches of
rivers, as well as the creation of an economic mechanism for the
preservation of a unified ecological system and sustainable
development of the Kyrgyz Republic,” Japarov said.
According to the president, at the international level,
Kyrgyzstan is promoting initiatives aimed at sustainable mountain
development, preservation of glaciers and areas of water resource
formation.
