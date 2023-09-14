Inter&Co Announced As Official Financial Institution Of Orlando City Sc And Orlando Pride

"We are excited to welcome Interand their 28 million customers to the Orlando City and Orlando Pride family as our newest partner," said Club President of Business Operations Jarrod Dillon. "We look forward to sharing Inter&Co's innovative capabilities in the digital financial space with our fans, and partnering with them to make an impact in our community. The global synergies that exist between our two brands are evident and we look forward to building on their storied history in the sport of soccer.”

“Orlando is one of the fastest-growing markets which can benefit from the exact financial products and solutions we've developed,” said João Vitor Menin, CEO of InterInc.“We're thrilled to partner with Orlando City SC and Pride to introduce Interto the fans and citizens of Orlando. This partnership is more than a collaboration; it's a testament to our international expansion efforts, our mission to simplify the lives of millions of users, and our commitment to serving diverse communities through our all-in-one Super App.”

In Brazil, Inter, which is part of Inter(NASDAQ: INTR), offers a range of financial solutions and digital commerce services to more than 28 million customers. In the United States, Interoffers international remittance services to more than 60 countries in Latin America, Europe and Asia, as well as accounts transfers, gift cards, bill payments and debit cards.

Fans will be able to learn more about Interbeginning with the Lions' Sept. 16 match, with more information available in the Mane Street Plaza Fan Zone presented by Publix and near Section 30 in the concourse.

The partnership marks one of the most substantial recent investments by a financial institution that is part of a Latin American-based conglomerate in a Major League Soccer or National Women's Soccer League team. This significant step for Interbolsters the company's international expansion efforts, with more collaborative offerings with Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride to come on the horizon. The partnership, which includes the banking, credit card, remittance and mortgage categories, was celebrated Thursday afternoon at Exploria Stadium in an event that included the Club's front office, Interrepresentatives, Brazilian players from both City and Pride, prominent members of the Orlando business community and additional Club partners.

The deal marks Inter&Co's first with an NWSL organization and second in MLS, with the company boasting additional partnerships across the global soccer landscape, including Brazil-based clubs São Paulo FC and AthletParanaense.

About Orlando City SC & Orlando Pride:

Orlando City SC joined Major League Soccer (MLS) as the league's 21st franchise in November 2013, becoming the first MLS team in the Southeast. The Lions began league play in March 2015, and in 2017, moved into its privately-owned downtown soccer stadium. In 2022, Orlando City SC re-launched OCB as a founding member of MLS NEXT Pro to bridge the gap between its successful youth development academy and the First Team.

In November 2015, the Club announced its intention to bring professional women's soccer to Central Florida and launched Orlando Pride in the National Women's Soccer League. The Pride began league play in April 2016 with a star-studded team of FIFA World Cup Champions. For more information, visit orlandocityscor orlando-pride.com.

About Inter&Co:

​​ Interis the holding company of Inter Group and indirectly holds all of BaInter's shares. Inter is the premier Super App providing financial and digital commerce services to more than 28 million customers. We offer a complete range of solutions, including banking, investments, credit, insurance and cross-border services, in addition to a marketplace that brings together the best retailers in Brazil and the United States.

