Ukrainian Forces Damage Two Russian Patrol Ships In Black Sea - Stratcom

The Department for Strategic Communications of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (StratCom) reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Early on September 14, 2023, the defense forces struck two project 22160 patrol ships Vasily Bykov of the Russian occupation fleet in the southwestern part of the Black Sea. There is some damage," the post reads.

Overnight into Wednesday, September 13, a Ukrainian missile attack damaged a Russian large landing ship and submarine in temporarily occupied Sevastopol.