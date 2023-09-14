Itop Data Recovery 4: Optimized Scanning Unleashes Enhanced File Recovery With 99% Success Rate







In past years, it has been proved that data recovery software is a lifesaver for individuals and families when an unforeseen data loss incident happens, including system crashes, hardware malfunctions, accidental deletion, formatting errors, malware intrusions, or natural disasters. iTop Data Recovery provides quick solutions to retrieve lost data, allowing users to effortlessly get back lost, deleted, or corrupted data on hard drives, USB drives, SD cards, and other storage devices. Moreover, iTop Data Recovery boasts a clean and uncluttered interface that makes data recovery easy at home without the help of professionals. Users can effortlessly identify and recover all needed files with a single click, restoring their data swiftly and seamlessly.

NEW FEATURES ADDED IN ITOP DATA RECOVERY

Enhanced Powerful Scanning Capabilities

iTop has made significant advancements in its scanning algorithms, resulting in scanning speeds that are more than twice as fast. This enhanced scan engine can identify and recover about 99% of lost files, offering users a swift and efficient data recovery experience. According to the test conducted by the iTop team, iTop Data Recovery can scan 200,000-300,000 or 10GB files in just one minute, which provides a substantial time-saving advantage. What's more, it has adopted much deeper and more comprehensive scanning technology for Recycle Bin.

Newly Supported Previewing PDF and Office Files

The preview function is a useful feature that allows users to view recoverable files before starting the recovery process, helping save time and effort. In the latest version, iTop Data Recovery extends its support to preview PDF and common Office files, catering to the diverse data recovery needs of family users.

Andy Yang, Chief Product Officer of iTop Data Recovery, reaffirmed the company's commitment to delivering effective file recovery experiences:“We are dedicated to offering an efficient and quick file recovery experience for individuals and family users. Users can recover 99% of lost files easily at home instead of going off to find professional staff. iTop Data Recovery mixes up a user-friendly UI design with enhanced preview features that support PDF and office files in order to meet our users' requirements.”

iTop Data Recovery is compatible with Windows 11, Windows 10, Windows 8, and Windows 7. It's available for download at its official website: .

About iTop

iTop is a leading provider of intuitive and secure software products for desktop PCs and mobile devices. The product line includes iTop VPN, iTop Screen Recorder, iTop Data Recovery, Dualsafe Password Manager, and other utilities. iTop is dedicated to producing smart, stable, and secure software products that are easy to use and help our customers reach their objectives. With the trust of over 20 million users, we strive to deliver high-quality solutions that empower our customers to achieve their goals with ease. Learn more at: .

