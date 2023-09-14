Minister, Vatican Envoy Talk Over Religious Tourism

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 14 (Petra) -- Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Makram Qaisi received on Thursday the Holy See's Ambassador Archbishop Giovanni Pietro Dal Toso, Apostolic Nuncio.
During the meeting, Qaisi went over the tourism relations linking the Kingdom with the Vatican and the importance of developing them, especially with regard to Christian religitourism.
Qaisi explored the ministry's plans for this endeavor, including linking the five Vatican-approved sites, which are located on the Christian pilgrimage trail, namely the Baptism Site, Mukawir, Mount Nebo, Mar Elias, and the Church of Our Lady of the Mountain, indicating that the first part of a 16-kilometer path between the Baptism site and the Mount Nebo site has been completed, while plans are underway to connect Mount Nebo to Mukawir, which has religiimportance for Christian pilgrims, in addition to rehabilitating the castle and the Byzantine church in the heritage village.
Dal Toso voiced his pride in Jordan's exemplar of coexistence, noting that the Vatican will fully cooperate with the ministry to highlight Jordan's role and the importance of Christian pilgrimage to Jordan in particular.
