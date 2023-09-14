Cytek® Biosciences Launches Educational Roadshow Focused On Spectral Flow Cytometry

Recognized as a pioneer in spectral flow cytometry, Cytek is the creator of the first commercialized fluorescence-based flow cytometry platform to achieve 40 colors – effectively shifting the paradigm of what scientists thought was possible in flow cytometry. The company's patented Full Spectrum ProfilingTM (FSPTM) technology empowers scientists, allowing them to go even further with their research – all with greater ease and shorter time to results compared to conventional flow cytometry. While the platform supports generation of high-resolution multiparametric data, Cytek's FSPTM technology has proven to be useful across all flow cytometry applications.

The Cytek Reveal Roadshow will provide participants with an insider's look into the breakthroughs that are possible using FSPTM technology. They will also learn about Cytek's extensive suite of solutions for the single cell analysis market that streamline workflows, accelerate discoveries and maximize efficiency – including the Cytek ® Aurora C system.

Sessions will be led by Dr. Maria Jaimes, Cytek's vice president of scientific commercialization. Dr. Jaimes was part of the original team credited for developing and commercializing Cytek's Aurora full spectrum cytometer and is a subject matter expert on multicolor flow cytometry.

“At Cytek, we're committed to developing the tools that will advance the next generation of cell analysis – and becoming the partner of choice throughout the life sciences community,” said Dr. Wenbin Jiang, CEO of Cytek Biosciences.“We take the word 'partner' very seriously, and constantly adapt our offerings to meet the needs of users. Our entire lineup is user-friendly and intuitive, allowing scientists at all levels to advance their research. We invite you to attend one of our roadshows and joinin the spectral revolution.”

Cytek solutions are well established globally, with over 1,300 peer-reviewed publications referencing the use of Cytek solutions in research ranging from immuno-oncology to infectidiseases and immunology. Backed by its hands-on, exceptional technical applications support teams, Cytek products are used at many of the world's most renowned pharmaceutical companies, CRO firms, and academic research institutions.

“The Cytek perspective centers on technology as an enabler of scientific progress,” Dr. Jiang continued.“We are dedicated to crafting tools that empower scientists, and seek to foster accessibility and ease of use without compromising capabilities. By simplifying complex technologies, we allow researchers to channel their energy into what they do best – exploration and discovery.”

About Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Cytek Biosciences (Nasdaq: CTKB) is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum ProfilingTM (FSPTM) technology. Cytek's novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with precision and sensitivity. Cytek's FSP platform includes its core instruments, the Aurora and Northern LightsTM systems; its cell sorter, the Aurora CS; the flow cytometer and imaging products under the Amnis® and Guava® brands; and reagents, software and services to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at .

Cytek's products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures (other than Cytek's Northern Lights-CLC system and certain reagents, which are available for clinical use in China and the European Union).

Cytek, Full Spectrum Profiling, FSP, Northern Lights, Amnis and Guava are trademarks of Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

