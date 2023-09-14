Buzzing Growth: Global Apiculture Market Soars To Us$ 15.3 Billion By 2032 X Herald

'Beekeeping' is referred to in the technical language as apiculture. It is essential to our agricultural system and provides over 100 types of blooming plants with pollination, as well as about 31% of the food we consume. Apiculture is the practise of keeping bee colonies in order to harvest items such royal jelly, pollen, honey, beeswax, and flower pollen. A variety of industries use these items. Because more people are becoming aware of apiculture, these items are being used more frequently.

Worldwide sales of apiculture products are predicted to reach US$ 15.3 billion by the end of 2032.

Demand for industry products is likely to progress at a CAGR of 4% through 2032.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 3 billion by the end of 2032.

Among the European countries, the market in Germany is likely to expand at a CAGR of 3%.

Will the U.S. Provide Lucrative Business Opportunities for Apiculture Product Manufacturers?

“Growing Consumer Awareness about Health Benefits of Bee Products”

The valuation of the U.S. apiculture market is likely to reach US$ 1.3 billion by the end of 2022. Further, the nation accounts for 12.1% of the share across the global market. This market share is attributed to the increasing consumption of bee products, especially honey by people residing in the nation due to rising awareness about their health benefits.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the apiculture market are adopting strategies for the generation of novel growth opportunities. Some of these key strategies are acquisition, collaboration, novel product launches, portfolio expansion, partnerships, and agreements that are adopted by players to gain a competitive edge in the industry.

Some of the key manufacturers of apiculture products include Wild Forest Honey, Forest Essentials, Zizira, Roses&Tulip, Betterbee Inc., and Beehive Botanicals Inc.



Amul Honey, in September 2021, launched an item of GCMMF (Gujrat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.). This initiative is under active cooperation with NBB (National Bee Board). In 2021, Hilltop launched an original apiculture lip balm. It contains natural emulsifiers that replenish and hydrate lips and provide protection against UV rays. This launch provides assistance to establish a market for natural products that are gaining popularity among consumers.

Top companies serving in the market are concentrating on novel product innovation for the improvement of their production capabilities. These players are investing at an increased rate in R&D activities and related projects.

In 2019, Comvita established a Conditional Agreement to acquire the remaining 49% of Comvita China Ltd. & Comvita Food Ltd., its Chinese joint venture. The aim of this acquisition is to strengthen its business across China and drive higher profitability.

Segmentation of Apiculture Industry Research:

Honey



Liquid Honey



Comb Honey



Creamed Honey

Floral Honey

Honey Dew

Beeswax

Bee Venom/Apitoxin

Royal Jelly Propolis/Bee Glue

Cosmetics

Agriculture

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages



Alcoholic Beverages

Non-alcoholic Beverages Industrial

Business to Business

Business to Customer



Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets



Specialty Stores



Convenience Stores Online Retail

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global apiculture market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product type (honey, honey dew, beeswax, bee venom/apitoxin, royal jelly, propolis/bee glue), end use (cosmetics, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, industrial), and distribution channel (business to business, business to consumer), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

