Metcal Introduces Bvx-250 Fume Extractor

"With high performance, simple filter changes, innovative exhausting and advanced communication, the BVX-250 offers manufacturers and operators an improved user experience in a compact, 12lb system," said Joshua Edberg, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Metcal.

The BVX-250's patented front-facing filter allows the user to change the HEPA filter quickly without having to manipulate the system. The pre-filter is in a separate front-facing compartment and can easily be changed by the operator as needed.

"The BVX-250 offers a patented 360 ̊-rotating exhaust diverter that enables users to direct exhaust away from the operator. Since these systems are positioned in varilocations, the upgraded features allowing the exhaust to be adjustable provide a significantly improved user experience," said Can La, Product Director of Metcal.

This BVX-250 will improve communication between the fume extractor and the operator. New features, such as a large LED staring and direct connectivity from the fume extractor to Metcal CV and GT soldering systems, enable easy-to-view filter notifications from either touchpoint. Additionally, when connected to a Metcal CV or GT soldering system, the operator can utilize a "smart fume extraction" setting to run the fume extractor only when the soldering iron is active and save energy.

About Metcal:

Metcal, an OK International brand, is a benchtop solutions innovator, leading the way in hand soldering, convection rework, fume extraction, and fluid dispensing. Metcal breakthroughs have empowered global OEM and electronics assembly customers in contract manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, industrial and military sectors since 1982. For more information, visit .

About OK International:

OK International, part of Dover Corporation, is a global manufacturer of bench tools and equipment that are used in electronics & industrial product assembly. Committed to operational excellence and innovation, they deliver core technological advantages with best-in-class performance. The core brands are Metcal, which provides advanced technology products across hand soldering, convection rework, and fume extraction applications, and Techcon, known for its fluid and dispensing products that provide superior accuracy and durability. For more information about OK International, visit okinternational.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.

