Upfit By Aev Packages Available For New 2024 Jeep® Gladiator



For new 2024 Jeep® Gladiator, American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) is offering three upfit packages: Upcountry, Upcountry+ and Level II

Upcountry and Upcountry+ upfits by AEV, available for Gladiator Sport, Willys, Mojave and Rubicon, offer AEV 2.0-inch suspension kit and 35-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires Level II upfit by AEV, with 37-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires, increases capability of Gladiator Rubicon with up to 16 inches of ground clearance, 36 inches water fording, 57-degree approach angle, 26-degree breakover angle and 34-degree departure angle

AUBURN HILLS,

Mich.

, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) is now offering exclusive upfit packages for the new 2024 Jeep® Gladiator.

Customers can place

AEV upfit orders for the 2024 Gladiator through their local Jeep dealer this month. Vehicles will ship directly from the Toledo Assembly Complex to AEV for upfit, then to the customer's dealer of choice.

2024 Jeep Gladiator Willys with AEV Upcountry + upfit package

"The dealer

orderable AEV upfit packages for the new 2024 Jeep Gladiator give Jeep truck owners even more capability and customization choices," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "This selection of upfit packages for the 2024 Gladiator gives our passionate off-road enthusiasts the option to pick the upfit package that best suits their off-roading adventures."

Available on Gladiator Sport,

Willys, Mojave and Rubicon, AEV upfits come in three levels: Upcountry, Upcountry+ and Level II. These exclusive upfit packages, led by the Level II, increase capability of Gladiators with up to:

Level II specifications:



16 inches of ground clearance

36 inches of water fording

57-degree approach angle

26-degree breakover angle 34-degree departure angle

Upcountry specifications:



15 inches of ground clearance

35 inches of water fording

47-degree approach angle

25-degree breakover angle 33-degree departure angle

AEV Upcountry upfit (available on Sport, Willys, Mojave and Rubicon):



AEV 2.0-inch suspension kit

AEV jack base

AEV ProCal

AEV Pintler wheels



35-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires

JPP/Mopar flare extensions AEV plaque

AEV Upcountry+ upfit (available on Sport, Willys, Mojave and Rubicon):



AEV EX front bumper

AEV non-winch cover plate

AEV 2.0-inch suspension kit

AEV jack base

AEV ProCal

AEV Pintler wheels

35-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires

JPP/Mopar flare extensions

AEV plaque AEV tailgate badge

AEV Level II Rubicon upfit (available on Rubicon):



AEV EX front bumper

AEV front skid plate

AEV 7000 series lights

Warn Zeon 10-S winch

AEV trail camera relocation kit

AEV 2.5-inch DualSport suspension with Bilstein 5100 shocks

Upgraded steering stabilizer

AEV jack base



AEV ProCal

37-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires

AEV Savegre II wheels



JPP/Mopar flare extensions

AEV plaque AEV Level II badging

