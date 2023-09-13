Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Workshop Underscores Need for Urgent Climate Action

(MENAFN- The Al-Attiyah Foundation) The State of Qatar’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change H.E. Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani inaugurated a milestone workshop on climate change prevention and sustainable energy today at the Dusit Hotel Doha.



On the first day of the two-day event organised by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) and supported by the Al-Attiyah Foundation as knowledge partner, a host of policy leaders and experts examined the opportunities and challenges surrounding the strategic implementation of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, particularly in the context of Qatar and the MENA Region.



During the opening ceremony, the MoECC and the Al-Attiyah Foundation reaffirmed their commitment to the energy transition and global warming prevention by signing a Cooperation Agreement. The agreement seeks to promote scientific and technical collaboration in environmental protection and climate change in Qatar and facilitate the joint hosting of events such as seminars and the exchange of impactful research between both parties.



Chairman of the Al-Attiyah Foundation and former Minister of Energy and Industry of Qatar, H.E. Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Attiyah, expressed his pride at the growing relationship between both institutions and outlined the importance of agreements with organisations that have similar objectives and responsibilities.



“With this Cooperation Agreement, the Al-Attiyah Foundation becomes a strategic partner of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change for the State of Qatar,” H.E. Al-Attiyah said.

“As a signatory of the Paris Agreement, whereby Qatar is committed to combating climate change, it is vital for ministries and organisations in the country to work together to mitigate and combat global warming. I am eager to oversee the exchange of knowledge and experience between the two parties as we address the biggest issue of our time,” H.E. Al-Attiyah concluded.



By: The Al-Attiyah Foundation.



