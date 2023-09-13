Top Private School To Open In Palm Beach Gardens

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Xceed Preparatory Academy will open its new Palm Beach Gardens camby early 2024.
Xceed Preparatory Academy to open fifth South Florida camby early 2024 Local parents of middle and high school students who are seeking a more flexible, personalized education for their children will be thrilled with what we offer at Xceed.” - Brent Goldman, Ed.D., CEOPALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, USA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The nation's leading blended learning private school, Xceed Preparatory Academy , has announced that its fifth South Florida camwill open in Palm Beach Gardens by the end of 2023 or early 2024.
“With established campuses in Weston, Miami and Coral Springs, and a new camopening in Fort Lauderdale, it made sense to take our innovative model of blended learning education to our northern neighbors in Palm Beach Gardens,” said Brent Goldman, Ed.D., CEO and co-founder of Xceed Preparatory Academy.“Local parents of middle and high school students who are seeking a more flexible, personalized education for their children will be thrilled with what we offer at Xceed.”
Xceed Preparatory Academy, a Cognia-accredited private school with NCAA approval, will open its Palm Beach Gardens camat 2875 PGA Blvd., just east of The Gardens Mall with easy access to I-95 and US-1. It is also a short drive to the Florida Turnpike and close to the headquarters of the Professional Golfers' Association of America (PGA).
Having attracted national attention from U.S. News & World Report, Good Housekeeping, FloridaTrend 500, South Florida Business Journal and NBC News for its cutting-edge, blended and individualized model of education, Xceed's enrollment has doubled at all of its campuses over the last few years.
“Families have realized that school doesn't have to look the same as it has for generations,” Goldman added.“Our model focuses on subject mastery, not seat time, which allows students to complete their schoolwork when they learn best, working with their schedule of extracurricular activities, travel and family time-not against it.”
Co-founded by Goldman, a former teacher and football coach who went on to launch the prestigiSagemont School in Weston, and his father, Richard Goldman, Ph.D., former Dean of the Graduate School of Education at Nova Southeastern University and a pioneer in distance education, Xceed serves more than 500 students across its campuses in South Florida and in the DME Academy in Daytona Beach and the Oakmoor Hockey Academy in Des Moines, Iowa. Xceed also educates students around the world with its virtual school, Xceed Preparatory Virtual School .
“We are truly preparing all of our students for college and life,” shared Goldman.
For more information or to get on the waitlist, call 561-473-4420, email or visit xceedprep.org.
###
ABOUT XCEED PREPARATORY ACADEMY
Xceed Preparatory Academy is a Cognia-accredited network of private schools serving grades 6-12. The Xceed model provides personalization, online curriculum, flexible schedules and attentive in-person academic staff preparing students for college and beyond. Each day is designed to meet the learning needs and interests of each student in a safe and supportive learning environment.
Amanda Holdsworth
Holdsworth Communications
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
MENAFN13092023003118003196ID1107060533
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.