Behavioral Signals Recognized As Emotion Ai Leader By Gartner In Multiple 2023 Hype Cycle Reports

The speech recognition technology received a prominent inclusion in the 2023 competitive landscape report.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Behavioral Signals , a leader in emotion artificial intelligence for speech recognition technology, has announced that it has been recognized by Gartner in Six (6) Hype Cycle 2023 reports, in addition to a prominent inclusion in a competitive landscape report. Each year, the renowned technology research firm creates more than 90 Hype Cycles in varidomains as a way for clients and the public to track technology maturity and future potential. Behavioral Signals has been included in reports yearly since 2020.

“Gartner has an innate ability to accurately identify upcoming tech trends and their team leads the industry in quality research, said Rana Gujral, CEO of Behavioral Signals.“We are, once again, thrilled to be included in multiple Gartner-issued Hype Cycle reports for the 2023 year. Our core technology is bridging the communication gap between humans and machines by analyzing emotional intelligence from speech with AI, and being recognized in 'Emotion AI' 'Natural Language Technologies' and 'Consumer Engagement' speaks to the impact of our work.”

Gartner stated ,“IT leaders should understand how the technologies outlined in this report can be composed to produce useful and differentiating capabilities. Often, the value emerges when the language techniques are combined and integrated with other business applications and processes.”

Behavioral Signals has been recognized as a sample vendor for:

Behavioral Signals was noted as a foundation model for EmotionAI, with Gartner stating,“With their potential to enhance applications across a broad range of natural language use cases, foundation models will have a wide impact across vertical industries and business functions. Their impact has accelerated, with a growing ecosystem of startups building enterprise applications on top of them. Foundation models will advance digital transformation within the enterprise by improving workforce productivity, automating and enhancing CX, and enabling rapid, cost-effective creation of new products and services.”

Behavioral Signal Processing is based on over a decade's worth of award-winning and patented research and automatically detects information that is encoded in the human voice from audio to measure the quality of human interaction. The AI-Mediated Conversation technology is built with this technology (BSP), allowing companies to introduce Emotion AI into their applications to offer a rich variety of emotional and behavioral recognition metrics.

Read the full library of coverage that Behavioral Signals has been recognized in 2023 and previyears in the Gartner portal (Gartner subscription req.):

- Competitive Landscape: Emotion AI Technologies, 2023

- Hype Cycle for Digital Marketing, 2023

- Hype Cycle for Consumer Engagement and Experience in Healthcare and Life Sciences, 2023

-Hype Cycle for Natural Language Technologies, 2023

- Hype Cycle for User Experience, 2023

- Hype Cycle for Healthcare Data, Analytics and AI, 2023

- Hype Cycle for Digital Government Services, 2023

About Behavioral Signals

Behavioral Signals enhances communication by deducing intelligent and actionable insights from voice using deep learning and NLP. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, with offices in San FranciBay Area and Europe.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner's research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

