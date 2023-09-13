Solid Rock Consulting Joins 8X8's Technology Partner Ecosystem To Offer Specialized Verint Training

Miami, Florida Sep 13, 2023 (Issuewire)

Solid Rock Consulting, a pre-eminent contact center consulting firm, is proud to announce its partnership with 8x8, Inc., a leading integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform provider, as a member of the 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem . This groundbreaking alliance is set to transform the contact center industry by bridging the gap between technology and operational proficiency, creating an integrated ecosystem of premium contact center technology and unparalleled domain expertise.

The comprehensive 8x8 XCaaSTM (eXperience Communications as a ServiceTM) integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform, which includes cloud contact center, business phone, video meetings, team chat, and SMS capabilities, already boasts an impressive global footprint. Notably, 8x8's flexible, native-feeling Verint integration, a state-of-the-art Workforce Optimization (WFO) solution that enables companies to optimize their employee engagement and customer interactions. However, as part of this new partnership, customers will also gain access to the experienced team at Solid Rock Consulting, who will guide them in the effective implementation of these technologies.

“With a proven track record of helping organizations drive contact center performance and workforce optimization success, we are excited to welcome Solid Rock Consulting to the 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem. Their consulting expertise and commitment to the customer experience align with the 8x8 Professional Services customer-first mentality. This partnership will continue to give 8x8 customers an ecosystem of experts focused on the adoption, enablement, and value realization for both near and long-term business goals,” said Chuck Emmette, Global Vice President of Professional Services, 8x8, Inc.

Solid Rock Consulting's CEO, Juanita Coley, echoes Emmette's sentiment. "Many businesses find themselves equipped with potent technology like QuickBooks, but without a CPA's guidance, they may fail to maximize its value. In the contact center world, we are acting as that guiding hand, ensuring customers not only have the best technology but also the expertise to harness it effectively."

This collaboration is poised to deliver substantial value across a spectrum of stakeholders:



Business Vendors: Tech firms like 8x8 stand to benefit by enhancing their client relationships and boosting user adoption rates. According to a Gartner survey, a whopping 87% of organizations view improvements in customer experience as a vital performance metric. The partnership with Solid Rock Consulting serves to strengthen this key aspect. Brands and Businesses: By leveraging Solid Rock Consulting's expertise, businesses can substantially shorten their learning curve, enabling them to reach their customer experience (CX), employee experience (EX), and overall business goals at an accelerated pace. A study by Walker suggests that by 2023, customer experience will eclipse price and product as the primary brand differentiator. Therefore, the alliance between 8x8 and Solid Rock Consulting is an opportunity for brands to elevate their customer experience game and differentiate themselves in the competitive market landscape.

This alliance also serves as an inspiration and a trailblazer for Women and Minority-owned Businesses. Solid Rock Consulting's groundbreaking agreement is a pioneering move in the business world, particularly for women and minority-owned companies aspiring to collaborate with large corporations. The importance of this partnership cannot be overstated, as it opens doors and shatters glass ceilings for other such enterprises. Remarkably, Solid Rock Consulting has etched its name in the annals of corporate history by being the first Black woman-owned firm to secure such influential partnerships.

The broader social and business impact of this partnership extends far beyond operational efficiency. It embodies inclusivity and diversity, serving as a beacon for aspiring entrepreneurs and established businesses alike.

The collaborative efforts of 8x8 and Solid Rock Consulting underscore the potential that diverse partnerships hold in transforming the business landscape and shaping a more inclusive future.

In essence, this partnership is not just about driving technical integration; it's about ushering in an era of enhanced customer and employee experiences, which are crucial determinants of business success

Through this innovative collaboration, Solid Rock Consulting and 8x8 aim to foster a new era in contact center solutions, where the seamless integration of cutting-edge technology with comprehensive operational knowledge is paramount. Equipped with the right tools and the skills to wield them effectively, businesses stand to gain a distinct competitive advantage.

About Solid Rock Consulting

Solid Rock Consulting, known in the industry as "The WFM People", leads the way in contact center consulting. They provide exceptional solutions, targeted training, and robust support that empower businesses to set up and sustain high-performing contact centers. Under the visionary leadership of CEO Juanita Coley, Solid Rock Consulting is redefining the standards of contact center performance.