Air Force Commander Thanks Ukrainian Pilots For Excellent Combat Work In Sevastopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk has thanked Ukrainian pilots for their excellent combat work in Sevastopol.
Oleschuk reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"While the occupiers [...] are still recovering from nighttime explosions in Sevastopol, I would like to thank the pilots of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for their excellent combat work," he wrote. Read also: “Two vessels” damaged in missile attack on Sevastopol in occupied Crimea
Ukrinform reported earlier that several powerful explosions rang out in temporarily occupied Sevastopol early on Wednesday, September 13. Russia's Defense Ministry reported a cruise missile attack on the Ordzhonikidze shipyard in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, which damaged two warships.
