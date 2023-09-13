Air Force Commander Thanks Ukrainian Pilots For Excellent Combat Work In Sevastopol

Oleschuk reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"While the occupiers [...] are still recovering from nighttime explosions in Sevastopol, I would like to thank the pilots of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for their excellent combat work," he wrote.

Ukrinform reported earlier that several powerful explosions rang out in temporarily occupied Sevastopol early on Wednesday, September 13. Russia's Defense Ministry reported a cruise missile attack on the Ordzhonikidze shipyard in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, which damaged two warships.