Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Refutes Misinformation Of Armenian Side

"We categorically refute the information disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Armenia that, on September 13, at 03:40 (GMT+4), units of the Azerbaijani Army allegedly shelled the positions of the Armenian armed forces located in the direction of the Yukhari Shorzha settlement", the message reads.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.