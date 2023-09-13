Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Refutes Misinformation Of Armenian Side

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Azerbaijan has
refuted the information spread by the Armenian Ministry of Defense
about the alleged shelling from the Azerbaijani side, Trend reports.
"We categorically refute the information disseminated by the
Ministry of Defense of Armenia that, on September 13, at 03:40
(GMT+4), units of the Azerbaijani Army allegedly shelled the
positions of the Armenian armed forces located in the direction of
the Yukhari Shorzha settlement", the message reads.
