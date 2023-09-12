Indian Air Force Successfully Tested Type V Heavy Drop System Designed & Developed By Drdo

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mohali, Punjab, India: The Indian Air Force recently successfully tested the "Type V Heavy Drop System" from a cargo aircraft. With the help of this system, Arms/equipment's /Ammunition weighing up to 20 Ton can be easily transported and dropped with the help of parachute in the battlefield or at inaccessible places including High Altitudes. Being manufactured with 100 per cent indigenresources, the Indian Armed Force users have declared it a major success under "Make in India". Officials said that the Type V Heavy Drop System has been designed and developed at Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment, Agra (DRDO). The testing was jointly completed by Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment, Indian Armed forces Users & Airbornics Defence & Space Pvt. Ltd. (Defence Division of JCBL).
"Type V Heavy Drop System" can be used for C-17, C-130 and other C-series aircraft. It has a platform and a special multistage parachute system. It consists of eight main canopies, three extractor parachutes, one drogue parachute and electrical, electronic, mechanical systems & other latching accessories. The platform of this system is made of a special aluminum metal.
Mr. Raj Kumar Pandey, CEO of Airbornics Defence & Space Pvt. Ltd. (ADSL), expressed his pride in the company's collaboration with the Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment and Indian Armed Forces Users, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' vision. ADSL's active participation in the 'NORTHTECH SYMPOSIUM' at the Indian Institute of Technology, Jammu, underscores their commitment to innovation and self-reliance in defence technologies.
Preparations have been completed for the induction of "Type V Heavy Drop System" into the Indian Armed Forces. It is being manufactured by Airbornics Defence and Space Pvt. Ltd. (Defence Division of JCBL). Airbornics Defence and Space Pvt. Ltd. (Defence Division of JCBL) is involved in R&D activities with Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment, Agra (DRDO) since 2018 for development of such systems for the needs of the armed forces. Airbornics Defence & Space Private Limited (Defence Division of JCBL) is ready to undertake such development activities of more challenging nature to strengthen the Indian Armed Forces under Make in India initiative.
Airbornics Defence & Space Pvt. Ltd. (Defence Division of JCBL) thanks Aerial Delivery Research & Development Establishment, Agra (DRDO) for this opportunity under Make in India, while showcasing the system at North Tech Symposium 2023 at IIT Jammu.
Company :-Newsvoir.com
MENAFN12092023003198003206ID1107055393
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.