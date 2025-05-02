Chairman Of Azerkhalcha OJSC Board Highlights Carpet Forum's Role In Cultural Connection

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

As the International Carpet Festival gets underway in Baku, the city has once again become a gathering place for artists, experts, and enthusiasts from around the world who share a passion for the art of carpet weaving.

At the heart of the festival is the International Carpet Forum, a major platform for celebrating tradition, exploring innovation, and building global connections through this timeless craft.

In the midst of the event, Azernews had the opportunity to speak with Emin Mammadov, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the Board of Azerkhalcha OJSC.

In this interview, Emin Mammadov talks about the forum's role in preserving cultural heritage, the place of carpets in our modern lives, and why Azerbaijani carpets continue to hold a special place on the world stage.

Q: What is the role of the forum in strengthening international cooperation in the carpet industry?

A: The forum plays a key role in strengthening international cooperation in the carpet industry by bringing together experts, artists, and enthusiasts from around the world. As you can see, we have guests and distinguished speakers from countries as diverse as Japan, Latvia, Georgia, and Turkmenistan-all united by a shared passion for carpet weaving traditions.

If we look at the logo of Azerkhalcha, it proudly states "The Home of Carpet Weaving," which is why we are gathered here in Baku. This region is widely recognized as the historical heartland of carpet weaving. By inviting speakers to discuss Oriental rugs, Caucasian carpets, and Azerbaijani weaving techniques, we are creating a platform where the art of carpet weaving serves as a cultural bridge, connecting people from different nations. As is often said: artists connect people-and in this case, the art of carpet weaving brings people together across borders.

Q: What is the significance of the International Carpet Forum in preserving cultural heritage?

A: On one hand, the forum is an important platform for preserving the cultural heritage. Carpet weaving is a centuries-old tradition and a significant part of our historical identity. On the other hand, in order to keep this art form alive and relevant, it must evolve and integrate into modern life, just like other forms of art.

That's why the forum also highlights innovations in carpet design and craftsmanship. Speakers discuss how carpet weaving fits into today's world, exploring new styles, techniques, and contemporary uses, thereby ensuring that this heritage continues to thrive for future generations.

Q: How do you assess the significance of carpet culture for world culture?

A: Azerbaijani carpets are an integral part of global cultural heritage. This year, we are proudly celebrating the anniversary of the inclusion of the Traditional Art of Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving in UNESCO's List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

By hosting this forum in Baku, we are not only honoring this recognition but also fostering dialogue about the global significance of Azerbaijani and Caucasian carpets. Through these discussions, we reaffirm the role of Azerbaijani carpet culture in enriching the broader tapestry of world heritage.